Sleepless nights for Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce admits he will not be able to sleep easy until Villa find the consistency needed to be contenders in the Championship.

The manager last month admitted to experiencing restless nights during an eight-game winless run which saw his team slide down the table.

And though a resurgence has seen them win four out of five ahead of Saturday’s trip to struggling Wigan, Bruce insists there is still plenty of work left to be done.

Promotion will be the requirement next season and the final weeks of the current campaign offer the chance to build momentum.

“There have been shoots of recovery but it is only early,” said Bruce. “We have to keep producing it and finding the consistency the Championship needs.

“Once we get to that level of consistency, then I will start to sleep better. We have not got there yet, there is still a lot of work to be done. But I have seen signs.”

Villa are assessing the fitness of Scott Hogan, with Bruce having previously indicated the £12million striker could return for Saturday’s game.

Hogan has not featured since suffering a knee injury in last month’s 2-0 defeat at Newcastle and is among a host of players Villa have been without in recent weeks.

Birkir Bjarnason, Jack Grealish and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy have all been sidelined with knee injuries, while Nathan Baker was forced off early in last weekend’s 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Strike duo Gabriel Agbonlahor and Andre Green are out with hamstring complaints, midfielder Leandro Bacuna still has two games of a six-match ban left to serve, while Henri Lansbury has been nursing a sore Achilles.