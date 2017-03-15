Aston Villa's plan to grab region’s young talent

Steve Bruce has vowed to help Villa’s academy ‘take back the city’ when it comes to recruiting the region’s best young prospects.

Villa’s academy has a proud of history of producing good players, yet there is an acknowledgement inside the club that in recent years they have too often been beaten to the punch by their rivals in attracting the best of the area’s young players.

“I think it is an important part of the job and if I can help the academy produce a good player then certainly it helps me,” said the manager. “If I can help, I will help. It is fair to say in recent years there have been good players come out of the city and they have not come from Villa.”

Gary Cahill and Mark Albrighton are among a host of players to have come through the ranks at Villa Park and Bruce added: “Over the years this academy has always produced players and produced tough players. They have a good grounding.

“It’s fair to say over the last three or four years we have not given the academy the attention it needs either. That has changed

.”

Winger Andre Green, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, has become the latest youngster to break into the first-team. Villa meanwhile secured the long-term future of striker Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, with the 18-year-old last month signing the biggest deal ever offered to an academy product.