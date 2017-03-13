Steve Bruce sweating as Aston Villa injury list lengthens

Villa could learn more today on the extent of the injuries suffered by Henri Lansbury and Nathan Baker after the duo became the latest to join the club’s growing-list of walking wounded.

Lansbury was forced out of Saturday’s 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday after experiencing a sore Achilles in the warm-up, while Baker left the game just 25 minutes in with a knee issue.

Boss Steve Bruce, already without a host of first-team players through injury, admitted it was too early to give a prognosis on either injury.

“Nathan is a knee injury, he never really recovered from a knock he got early in the game,” he said.

“Lansbury is an Achilles which isn’t great. We’ll see how that is over the next 24 or 48 hours.”

One positive for Bruce, should Lansbury’s injury prove not to be serious, is that the midfielder is now free from the immediate threat of suspension, having reached the FA’s latest amnesty on yellow cards without picking up a tenth booking. The midfielder was twice substituted early in matches by Bruce to avoid a booking which would have resulted in a two-match ban.

Villa are currently without Birkir Bjarnason, Jack Grealish, Scott Hogan and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy due to knee injuries, while the attacking duo of Gabriel Agbonlahor and Andre Green are both sidelined with hamstring complaints.

Bruce’s problems have meanwhile been compounded with the loss of Leandro Bacuna to suspension. The midfielder still has two games to serve of a six-match ban for barging into an assistant referee during last month’s win over Derby.

Baker’s departure on Saturday prompted a tactical change which saw Mile Jedinak drop back from midfield into central defence.

The Australian emerged as one of Villa’s standout performers as they recorded a fourth win in five games.

Bruce said: “Mile’s played there before and I think it’s a natural progression for him.

He looked as if he’d played there all his life.”