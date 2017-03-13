Gary Gardner: Goal-king Jonathan Kodjia is Premier League class

Gary Gardner reckons goal king Jonathan Kodjia is a Premier League player in the making and hopes the striker will achieve his top flight ambition with Villa.

Kodjia netted twice in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday to take his tally for the season to 15 and midfielder Gardner believes he is among the finest forwards to have played at the club in recent years, comparing the Ivory Coast international to former Holte End hero John Carew.

Signed last September in a deal worth £15million from Bristol City, Kodjia now needs just five more goals to become the first Villa striker since Peter Withe to score 20 in a league campaign. Gardner said: “He just scores goals every week. Hopefully we can keep him fit and he can keep banging them in. I have worked with a lot of strikers here. John Carew was a similar player. Kodjia is up there with the best of them and hopefully he can just keep scoring.”

Saturday’s win was Villa’s fourth in five games and though hopes of reaching the play-offs this season are already over, promotion will be the primary aim next term for Steve Bruce’s team. Gardner hopes Kodjia will have a big part to play.

He said: “We want to keep him here and hopefully he will be a Premier League player with us. He has the potential for that. He is a good lad who is willing to work and also willing to listen and learn.

“I think we have a really good striker on our hands.”

Gardner was a late addition to Villa’s starting XI against Wednesday, after Henri Lansbury suffered an injury in the warm-up.

“It was about one minute before we were due to go out,” he said. “Henri had done the warm-up and could not get through it. The manager just said ‘Gards, get ready, you’re starting’.

“That’s football. I was ready to go. You have to be prepared at any minute in the game.

“You have to be ready as soon as the gaffer calls you up. That’s football, you have to adapt to these things.”