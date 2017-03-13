Aston Villa 2 Sheffield Wednesday 0 - Player Ratings

Check out our player ratings as Aston Villa produced an excellent home performance.

Sam Johnstone

Has now kept four clean sheets in five games and looks all the more confident for it. Saved well with his legs from Sam Winnall with the game goal-less. 7

James Bree

A confident full home debut for the right-back, who frequently found himself in right midfield after Villa’s first-half tactical switch. 7

James Chester

Was guilty of giving the ball away deep in his own half which led to Winnall’s early chance. A rare blip from the otherwise steady skipper. 6

Nathan Baker

Forced off with a knee injury after 25 minutes. 5

Neil Taylor

Has slotted in neatly to the left-side of defence and rarely looks flustered in possession. 7

Mile Jedinak

A rock in midfield and then, after Baker had gone off injured, in the heart of defence. Won countless headers and was rarely caught out of position. 8

Albert Adomah

A return to form for the wideman, who did particularly well when asked to play up front alongside Kodjia. Superb pass for the second. 7

Gary Gardner

Did not seem at all flustered by his late inclusion in the starting XI. A busy performance in the middle of the park, though his distribution can at times frustrate. 6

Conor Hourihane

The former Barnsley man is getting better with each performance. Set-up the first, played a key role in the build-up for the second and should have scored himself. 7

Jordan Amavi

Seems to be getting more used to his new, more advanced role. Combined well with Taylor and delivered some dangerous crosses. 6

Jonathan Kodjia (MOM)

Continues to be Villa's main source of goals and it is doubtful they would have won the game without him. Opened the scoring with a header and then sealed the points with a classy finish to a fine move. 8

Substitutes:

Alan Hutton (for Baker, 25 mins)

Did well in a more advanced position and should have netted with a second half effort which rolled just wide. 7

Tommy Elphick (for Adomah, 82 mins)

Introduced as Villa saw the game out.

Keinan Davis (for Kodjia, 86 mins)

More minutes for the teenager.

Subs not used: Richards, Blackett-Taylor, O’Hare, Bunn (gk).

Sheff W (4-4-2): Westwood, Hunt, Loovens © (Semedo 75), Sasso, Fox, Wallace, Jones, Bannan, Reach, Winnall (Fletcher 73), Rhodes Subs not used: Palmer, Pudil, Buckley, Nuhiu, Wildsmith (gk).