Steve Bruce believes Aston Villa still have room for improvement

Steve Bruce believes Villa still have plenty of room for improvement despite recording their fourth win in five games by beating ten-man Sheffield Wednesday.

A goal in each half from top scorer Jonathan Kodjia saw Bruce’s injury-ravaged side past the promotion-chasing Owls, who had Vincent Sasso sent-off early in the second half for a two-footed challenge.

The three points saw Villa climb into the top half of the Championship but boss Bruce believes they remain very much a work in progress, after surviving some nervy moments before Kodjia netted his second 11 minutes from time.

“We played better at Huddersfield in midweek without a shadow of a doubt,” said Bruce. “We were nowhere near the level we were against Huddersfield in the first-half today.

“What we have got is a spirit among the team which is coming. It takes time and that’s vitally important.

“They players are trying their best and that’s all we can ask for. If they put their boots on and try their best, which they are doing at the minute, then we’ll forgive the mistakes.

“If I’m being critical, we have to take a chances better. It cost us against Huddersfield and it could have cost us again today.”

Villa, already missing a number of first-team players, survived the loss of Henri Lansbury to injury in the warm-up and Nathan Baker in the opening 25 minutes to record a third straight home win.

Lansbury, who has a sore Achilles, will be evaluated over the next 48 hours, while Baker has a knee injury.

“We’ve lost two within 20 minutes again,” said Bruce. “It’s never easy but we’ve scored two. I didn’t think it was going to be our day when that happens to you after 20 minutes.

“They’ve got on with it, we had people playing out of position and what have you, but they’ve stuck at it and came away with a win.”

Sasso was dismissed within three minutes of the restart after lunging in on Hourihane. Referee Lee Probert’s decision to brandish the red card, incensed Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal, who was himself sent to the stands for his protest.

But Bruce felt the official got the decision right.

He said: “These days, I think if you go off the ground with your studs showing, we all know what the outcome is. I think the referee has got it right.

“It was right in front of me and I thought, that’s going to be one that is right on the edge.

“Thankfully, Hourihane has seen it coming and I think the referee got it right.

“It’s not like Carlos to react like that, is it? I’ve never seen him like that. The decision to send the boy off is game-changing and he knows that.

“I didn’t think anything of it but I didn’t think he was going to leave at one stage.

“I think it’s the first time he’s been sent off. I think he thought the steward was going to put him in with our punters. That went down like a lead balloon!”