Steve Bruce: Aston Villa are equipped for physical Championship demands

Boss Steve Bruce reckons Villa are now far better equipped to deal with the physical demands of the Championship after declaring they were previously “nowhere near” the level required.

The manager has noted a vast improvement in the energy levels of his team over recent weeks, which he claims is the equivalent to now having an extra player on the pitch during games.

Bruce puts the change down to hard work on the training ground and the influx of new faces during the January transfer window.

Though results initially dipped as the new arrivals struggled to settle, recent performances have provided room for encouragement and Bruce felt his team were unlucky to lose 1-0 at promotion-chasing Huddersfield in midweek.

He said: “We have certainly got more energy and the physical stats prove that. They have gone through the roof since we have brought the injection of new players in.

“It shows you the strength of the squad when we have nine missing through injury and still managed to produce a performance like we did (at Huddersfield).”

Bruce, who has four promotions from the second tier on his managerial CV, continued: “If you don’t get to the level you have to be, then you don’t achieve. All the good teams have a physicality about them and there is a vast improvement where we are at the moment.

“It’s huge. It’s a difference between another man, where we are at the moment physically. That goes to show what a difference it makes. It’s another player effectively.”

Asked if he had previously been unhappy with the team’s physicality Bruce, who replaced Roberto Di Matteo as Villa boss in October, replied: “They were nowhere near. High-intensity, physicality - I don’t think you can put it down to just fitness but you have to get to a certain physicality because that is what the Championship demands.

“It’s as big as the Premier League is and you have eight more games. It does become a physical endurance. We have just played four games in ten days and here is another one. It’s a tough league.”