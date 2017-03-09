Neil Taylor: Aston Villa will be rewarded for their bravery

Neil Taylor believes Villa will be rewarded for their “bravery” in the transfer market after praising the character of their new-look team.

The 28-year-old left-back was one of eight players to arrive at Villa Park during the January transfer window as boss Steve Bruce decided to shake-up his squad.

Villa lost five on the spin as the new boys initially struggled to gel but then reeled off three consecutive victories, before falling to a 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield earlier this week.

Tomorrow’s visit of promotion-chasing Sheffield Wednesday will provide another indicator of their progress but Wales international Taylor, who joined from Swansea, claims the mood in the dressing room is improving.

“The club have been very brave,” he said. “They have decided they don’t want some players and have decided to change it.

“That is a bold decision. Look at Man United the transition since Sir Alex Ferguson, there is loads of clubs who have a transition and during that transition period the club can lose football matches.

“That is what happened here for a couple of weeks but there is definitely a better feeling around now.”

Bruce’s business during the January window followed a similar size upheaval last summer when his predecessor Roberto Di Matteo signed nine new players, following Villa’s relegation from the Premier League.

Di Matteo’s side lost 1-0 at Wednesday on the season’s opening day. The scale of the change since is highlighted by the fact Nathan Baker is likely to be the only player to start both games against the Owls.

Taylor added: “There has obviously been a massive turnover. There are good lads here now. I don’t know what has been in the past or what has been talked about.

“They have signed a lot of good characters in the last couple of windows. The club is trying to change everything.”