Aston Villa’s opening day starting XI at Sheffield Wednesday – what happened next?

The visit of Sheffield Wednesday should provide another useful marker of the recent progress made by Villa under Steve Bruce.

It also delivers a stark reminder of the sheer scale of change at the club over the course of the campaign.

Of the Villa XI which took to the field at Hillsborough on the season’s opening day, only Nathan Baker is likely to start tomorrow’s return fixture.

Alan Hutton and Leandro Bacuna will be kept out by injury and suspension respectively, while Gary Gardner and Tommy Elphick are likely to find themselves on the bench.

Yet of the other six starters from Roberto Di Matteo’s first competitive game in charge, three have permanently departed Villa Park, with the remainder now away from the club on loan.

Rudy Gestede, Jordan Ayew and Ashley Westwood were sold during the January transfer window, while Ross McCormack, Aly Cissokho and Pierluigi Gollini have been moved out to temporary homes having failed to convince under new boss Bruce.

Among Villa’s substitutes on that sunny August afternoon, meanwhile, was another permanent departee in the shape of Jores Okore, along with Aaron Tshibola, the third of the summer signings to be loaned out in January.

Much attention has been placed on the business done by Bruce during that month yet it is worth noting just how much rebuilding work took place after the season began.

Of the players who will start tomorrow, skipper James Chester did not arrive until five days after the 1-0 defeat at Wednesday. Jonathan Kodjia and Albert Adomah, the club’s most creative players of the campaign, were not signed until five league games had been played.

All of this of course cannot excuse what has been what has to this point been a hugely underwhelming campaign, though it does go a long way to explaining why Villa remain, seven months on from their first meeting with Wednesday, very much a work in progress.

Recent performances have provided reason for hope, yet the challenge for Bruce over the coming months remains ensuring all the upheaval has been worthwhile.

Villa’s starting XI at Sheffield Wednesday – what happened next?

Pierluigi Gollini

Made 20 appearances during the opening half of the season but was dropped by Bruce in December and then loaned out to Atlanta in January.

Alan Hutton

Recently triggered an appearance-related clause to earn an extra year on his contract. Will miss Saturday’s game through injury.

Tommy Elphick

Signed for £3million from Bournemouth and made captain by Di Matteo. Injured during Bruce’s first game in charge and has struggled for consistency.

Nathan Baker

Enjoying a solid campaign alongside James Chester in the heart of Villa’s new-look defence.

Aly Cissokho

Held down a place under Di Matteo but fell out of favour when Bruce arrived. Loaned out to Olympiakos in January.

Leandro Bacuna

Has flitted in and out of the side under Bruce but has played his part in numerous wins. Currently serving a six-match ban.

Ashley Westwood

Struggled for consistency during the opening half of the campaign before being sold to Burnley during the January transfer window.

Gary Gardner

Derby goal at Blues remains his season’s highlight. Signed a new deal in November but has lately had to make do with a place on the bench.

Jordan Ayew

Netted just two league goals before being sold to Swansea in January.

Rudy Gestede

Found the net four times for Villa but was having to make do with a place on the bench long before being sold to Middlesbrough in early January.

Ross McCormack

Signed from Fulham for £12million on the eve of the season, the Scot managed only three goals and had a high-profile public falling-out with Bruce before being loaned out to

Nottingham Forest.

The substitutes

Jores Okore

Sold to FC Copenhagen in late August.

Micah Richards

Just three total appearances in a campaign blighted by injury.

Aaron Tshibola

Signed for £5million from Reading in the summer. Loaned out to Nottingham Forest just a few months later.

Jack Grealish

Has scored three goals but lacked consistency. Will miss out on Saturday with a knee injury.

Jordan Amavi

Now battling with Neil Taylor for the starting spot at left-back. Injuries mean he will likely play on the left-wing against Wednesday.

Andre Green

A real prospect who was set for a lengthy run in the team before suffering a hamstring injury last month.

Mark Bunn

Enjoyed a run in the team around the turn of the year but now back-up to the on loan Sam Johnstone.