Mile Jedinak eager to see Aston Villa continue winning run

Midfielder Mile Jedinak has called on Villa to kick-on as they look to extend their winning run to four games at promotion-chasing Huddersfield tonight.

Steve Bruce’s team could climb into the top half of the Championship with a win but will have their work cut out against the Terriers, who could themselves move within three points of the top two.

Three wins on the bounce have lifted the mood at Villa Park and Jedinak, whose return to the side following injury has coincided with the upturn in form, is eager to see them continue the run.

“I’m happy we’ve got the results of late. Now it’s time to kick-on with it,” he said.

Jedinak, who joined from Crystal Palace last summer, sat out five games with a groin problem as Villa endured a ten-game winless run which ended their own hopes of promotion.

He added: “When you come into work and are not able to play, when we went through that run, you see people who were down but you kept saying ‘We’re only a win away from turning it round’.

“Keeping positive and staying on top of that and having the belief and experience of knowing what it takes to get out of this division and seeing everyone come in with their exuberance and trying to put it right makes you want to come into work and do well.”

With Bruce missing a host of first-team players through injury and suspension, Jordan Amavi is primed to start on the left-wing, while several of the club’s under-23 players, including Keinan Davis and Jerrell Sellars, could feature on the bench.