Steve Bruce targeting youth to help see out Aston Villa injury crisis

Steve Bruce is ready to raid the club’s under-23s after admitting he had never seen an injury list as bad Villa’s current one.

The manager is taking stock after seeing his side win three on the bounce following a 2-0 win away at Rotherham on Saturday – but at the expense of two more sidelined players.

He said: “I don’t know if I’ve ever had it so bad.

“Birkir Bjarnason looks like he’s damaged his knee ligaments. Jack Grealish has a cut. He will be a few weeks. That isn’t serious.

“But now we’re having to dive into the U23s. I’ll be having a look at them on Monday and Keinan Davis will continue to be in consideration as well. We are going to need a few of them.”

Bruce was also full of praise for Bjarnason’s willingness to keep playing despite his injury. “Birkir Bjarnason wanted to get back on. He’s a tough so-and-so,” he said. “He was in a bad way in the changing room. You know when he goes down it’s bad.

“He could have scored but was unfortunate. It will take time.” Bruce backed Conor Hourihane after his contribution during Villa’s third away win of the season but added he now needed to start taking his chances.

“You’ve seen why we’ve signed him. He’s been like that for the past 18 months in the Championship,” he said. “He’s now got to take it to the higher stage, which is playing for our club. “He’s had a wonderful rise with Barnsley. I’ve known him since he was a kid at Sunderland, but let’s be honest, he could have had a few today.

“The fans appreciate him. He’s a good footballer isn’t he? He’s got a great delivery, he can score a goal, he can make things happen.

“He’s got to improve on his heading, though. He shuts his eyes when he goes up for a header - but we won’t tell the world that.

“Like I’ve said many times before, he will be a good footballer for us.”