Aston Villa's Andre Green ruled out for a month

Aston Villa have been dealt a blow after it emerged teenage star Andre Green will be out for around a month with a hamstring injury.

The 18-year-old winger has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Villa Park, making 15 appearances.

But he was forced off late in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Bristol City and boss Steve Bruce confirmed the academy star is now facing a spell on the sidelines.

“It’s an awful one and it will be at least a month, he has tweaked a hamstring,” he said.

Green’s absence adds to growing injury concerns for Bruce, who will also be without midfielder Gary Gardner (ankle) for tomorrow’s game at Rotherham.

Gabriel Agbonlahor is also a couple of weeks away from fitness with a hamstring problem while youngster Rushian Hepburn-Murphy has seen a specialist with an ankle injury.

Micah Richards could return to the bench tomorrow after several months out with a knee injury.