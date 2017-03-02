Neil Taylor ready to win ugly at Aston Villa

Neil Taylor reckons Villa should not be afraid of winning “horribly” as they look to further climb the Championship table.

Steve Bruce’s team will on Saturday aim to record a third consecutive league victory for the first time since April 2010 when they head to rock bottom Rotherham.

Back-to-back home wins over Derby and Bristol City snapped a ten-game winless run, easing Villa’s own relegation fears.

And though admitting the performances were far from pretty, Taylor believes the results were all important.

“I have been in this league and been promoted out of it with Swansea and I know it is a grind, a massive grind,” said the left-back.

“You want to play your football. You have visions of the way you want to play and it is going to be brilliant and beautiful and everyone will love it but it is never like that in the Championship, especially for a good three or four months of the season.

“We had to realise and realise quickly that we have to win horribly. I think we have done that the last couple of games.”

Taylor was one of seven permanent signings made by Bruce during the January transfer window, joining in a deal which saw Jordan Ayew move in the other direction to Swansea. The 28-year-old Wales international, who has started the last three games, believes it will take time for the new-look team to gel.

He added: “It’s not pretty at all but it is what’s was needed to turn the tide. You can play your silky football when you are winning five or six games in a row and sitting in the top half of the table.

“Where we were, we needed results and quickly. I think it was crucial to get the win anyhow and in any way.”

Taylor swapped the Premier League for the Championship by moving to Villa but remains convinced he made the correct decision.

“I know the manager is a Premier League-standard manager and the club were signing very good players (in January),” he said.

“It’s an exciting project and one I wanted to be part of. I wanted to test myself again. I think there is no bigger test than this club.”