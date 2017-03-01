Aston Villa promise to improve after Kevin MacDonald bullying claims

Villa have promised to review the safeguarding of academy players following a Premier League inquiry into the behaviour of under-23s coach Kevin MacDonald.

Complaints against MacDonald by an unnamed player and his family led to an investigation by the league, which claims to have found evidence of “bullying, aggressive behaviour and unacceptable language”.

A report in The Telegraph has revealed Villa were ordered to make "sweeping and vigorous changes" to the welfare protection of young players with MacDonald, a prominent figure in the club’s academy for much of the past two decades, accused of emotional bullying and shaming of players in front of team-mates.

It was also alleged personal insults and abusive language occurred on a daily basis.

Villa were relegated to the Championship last season but the Premier League pursued the case as the allegations occurred while they were a top flight club.

The investigation noted there had been a "renewed emphasis" on safeguarding and welfare since Tony Xia's takeover at Villa Park last summer.

In a statement, Villa said: “The club considers the safeguarding and welfare of all players to be of paramount importance.

“To this end it has recently appointed a full-time safeguarding and welfare officer to ensure the safeguarding and welfare of all players and staff.

“While it cannot comment on specific allegations the club can confirm that it has recently been the subject of a safeguarding review by the Premier League.

"The club has co-operated fully with the Premier League in respect of its investigation and is currently reviewing the Premier League’s recommendations with a view to further improving its safeguarding.”

Former Leicester and Liverpool midfielder MacDonald first joined Villa in 1995 and has twice had spells as interim manager.

After leaving in 2012 he had a brief spell in charge of Swindon Town before returning in 2015, initially as assistant to Tim Sherwood.