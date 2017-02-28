Henri Lansbury: Aston Villa aren't safe yet

Henri Lansbury has called on Villa to banish any lingering relegation fears by beating Bristol City tonight after warning: “We’re not safe yet.”

Steve Bruce’s men are aiming to record a second home win in the space of four days when the Robins visit Villa Park tonight.

Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Derby snapped a 10-game winless streak and moved Villa eight points clear of the bottom three but Lansbury admitted they are still looking over their shoulders.

“We’re not clear yet,” he said. “Everyone knows what the Championship is like. Teams pull off surprise results every week. It’s going to be tough but we’ve just got to ride it out, dig in and stick together. We have to pick up a few more points.”

Visitors City are just two points and one place above the drop zone and have lost 10 of their last 14 games. But they did draw 2-2 at Newcastle on Saturday – albeit after being two goals up – and Lansbury admits they cannot be underestimated. “It’s a big game and we have to kick on,” he said. “Fingers crossed we can put the same performance in and get the three points.”

Lansbury, who joined from Nottingham Forest in a £3million deal last month, was one of several new signings to get their first taste of victory in a Villa shirt with the win over the Rams. And he added: “You could see in the changing room it was a massive relief.

It’s not like we’ve been going into training and sacking it off, we’re not. We are working hard and it’s just not been falling for us on the pitch.

“Saturday wasn’t the prettiest of performances but we got three points and that’s all you ask for.”

Boss Steve Bruce hopes to have Conor Hourihane back available after the midfielder missed Saturday’s win with a dead leg.

Leandro Bacuna was last night hit with a violent conduct charge by the FA over his sending off on Saturday after apparently barging into a linesman seconds before the end of victory over Derby.

He could see his automatic three-match ban increased.