Aston Villa vs Bristol City - LIVE
Expressandstar.com brings you live updates from Aston Villa's Championship clash with Bristol City.
Bristol C v #avfc - Giefer, Vyner, Flint, Wright, Bryan, Cotterill, O'Neil, Reid, K.Smith, O'Dowda, Wilbraham— matt maher (@mjmarr_star) February 28, 2017
First start for Gary Gardner since the 1-0 defeat at Cardiff back on January 2. #avfc— matt maher (@mjmarr_star) February 28, 2017
#avfc subs: Elphick, Hourihane, Bree, Bjarnason, Amavi, Grealish, Bunn (gk).— matt maher (@mjmarr_star) February 28, 2017
#avfc Johnstone, Hutton, Chester (c), Baker, Taylor, Jedinak, Adomah, Lansbury, Gardner, Green, Kodjia.— matt maher (@mjmarr_star) February 28, 2017
One change for #avfc with Gary Gardner replacing the suspended Bacuna. Hourihane on the bench.— matt maher (@mjmarr_star) February 28, 2017
