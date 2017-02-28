In a season where he has so often been their sole source of inspiration, Jonathan Kodjia produced perhaps his most enigmatic performance yet to guide Villa past his old club.

The 27-year-old, who moved to Villa Park from Ashton Gate for an initial fee of £12million last summer, scored his 12th goal of the season nine minutes into the second and played a major role in Conor Hourihane scoring his first Villa goal soon after, as Steve Bruce’s side secured a victory which virtually banishes any lingering fear of relegation.

That only tells half the story however, on a night when Kodjia took centre stage.

At half-time he looked set to be the villain of the piece having smashed a 20th minute penalty, after goalkeeper Fabian Giefer had brought down Gary Gardner, off the top of the bar. Booed and taunted throughout by visiting supporters, Kodjia frequently looked a frustrated figure.

The second half transformation was therefore remarkable as he opened the scoring with a terrific header before starting the move for the second by robbing Joe Bryan.

Victory saw Villa climb to 15th in the table, now nine points clear of the drop zone and with rock bottom Rotherham to come on Saturday.

Villa’s starting XI featured just one change from the team which ended a ten-game winless run with victory over Derby on Saturday, with Gary Gardner replacing the suspended Leandro Bacuna. Hourihane, who was back available after missing the Rams game with a dead leg, had to make do with a place on the bench.

The visitors arrived having lost 10 of their previous 14 games and having blown a two-goal lead at Newcastle on Saturday.

But they began with a purpose and quickly had Villa on the back foot. Neil Taylor was forced to clear a dangerous Korey Smith cross from the under the shadow of his own crossbar, before towering centre-back headed over from six yards out after Bobby Reid’s sliced shot had deflected right into his path.

Villa seemed to take an age to settle but when they did looked threatening with Andre Green firing into the side-netting and Mile Jedinak seeing a fierce effort deflected off target.

Still, it was the visitors who looked more likely to open the scoring and they came within inches of doing so when Bailey Wright re-directed David Cotterill’s free-kick onto the bar.

Yet it was Villa and Kodjia who would soon squander the best chance to break the deadlock. Indecision in the visiting defence allowed Gardner to beat Giefer to a loose ball and he was brought down the keeper. Referee Simon Hooper pointed straight to the spot but opted to show the keeper a yellow rather than red card before Kodjia, the jeers of the travelling supporters ringing in his ears, sent the penalty crashing off the top of the crossbar. It was the second time he had missed from the spot this season, having also had an effort saved at QPR in December.

Gardner, who had required treatment in the opening seconds of the game, was substituted before the break with Hourihane replacing him.

By then the pace of the game had slowed considerably and it was not until early in the second half either team began to threaten again.

Hourihane saw a vicious cross-shot hacked off the line by Joe Byran, while Kodjia flicked a difficult headed chance over the bar.

Just minutes later, he made no mistake to put Villa ahead and silence the jeers of the visiting supporters. Adomah’s cross from the right was far from perfect but Kodjia succeeded in angling his header inside the far post, with Giefer a spectator.

With Villa Park alive with noise, the visitors almost found the instant response but Johnstone was able to tip Aaron Wilbraham’s header onto the bar.

Moments later, Green almost brought the house down with a 25-yard strike which rattled off the Bristol bar with Giefer beaten, though home supporters would not have to wait long for their team’s second.

Kodjia’s involvement was key, the striker out-muscling Bryan to win possession before cutting inside, Adomah’s scuffed shot from his pull-back rolling perfectly into the path of Hourihane who fired home from close range.

Multiple goal leads have been a rarity at Villa Park and the home supporters were determined to enjoy themselves, breaking into a loud rendition of ‘What a Waste of Money’ - the very barb which was directed at Kodjia by visiting supporters in the opening half.

That did not mean the final half-hour was without the odd nervy moment. Aaron Wilbraham thought his team should have been awarded a penalty after claiming his header had struck the arm of James Chester, while Johnstone saved from substitute Jamie Paterson.

Villa remained a threat however and Hutton had a shot blocked, while Hourihane shot straight at Giefer in stoppage time.

Teams

Villa (4-1-4-1): Johnstone, Hutton, Chester, Baker, Taylor, Jedinak, Adomah (Bree 77), Gardner (Hourihane 38), Lansbury, Green (Bjarnason 86), Kodjia Subs not used: Elphick, Grealish, Amavi, Bunn (gk).

Bristol C (4-1-4-1): Giefer, Vyner, Flint, Wright, Bryan, O’Neil, Cotterill, Reid, Smith (Taylor 67), O'Dowda (Paterson 67), Wilbraham (Tomlin 77) Subs not used: Magnusson, Hegeler, Pack, Taylor, Fielding (gk).