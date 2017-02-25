Steve Bruce relieved to see an end to win-less Aston Villa run

Boss Steve Bruce admitted his relief after Villa halted their dire run with a 1-0 win over Derby.

James Chester’s first-half header was enough to earn his team, who had lost eight of their last nine in all competitions, a first victory since Boxing Day.

The three points lifted Villa eight points clear, easing the pressure which had been building over recent weeks.

And Bruce said: “It’s a relief for everybody concerned.

“It was always going to be something like that to get us up and running. It’s been a long time.

“Some of the stuff we’ve had to take has been fair, some unjust.

“We’ve got a result and that’s all that matters in times like this.

“Thankfully they showed a bit and to be fair Derby had a lot of possession but they didn’t have a shot on goal until the 75th-minute.

“We defended well which was pleasing. I know with this mob it’s never going to be easy.”

Chester had already been denied by Rams keeper Scott Carson before opening the scoring on 25 minutes when he headed home from close range.

Andre Green then hit the post for Villa early in the second half but they had to withstand a late onslaught from the visitors with Sam Johnstone saving from Darren Bent.

Villa’s Leandro Bacuna was then sent-off in the closing seconds for barging into assistant referee Mark Russell.

Bruce added: “To hang on like that as Aston Villa is tough for us all but it’s where we’re at right now.

“I will given time get it right. I’m more than determined to put it right, like I’ve done at every other club.

“We’re not right, we’re nowhere near it, but we will keep working hard and improve.

“The new regime has only been here for six months.

“But during the times when it’s been tough, the backing I received has been nothing short of terrific.

“So after what’s happened with Ranieri, we all sit here and say why do we do it?

“Well I do it because I’ve waited for a chance like this. I will make sure we will get there.”