Steve Bruce considering odd Aston Villa pre-match ritual

Steve Bruce celebrated Villa’s first win of 2017 and then revealed a possible new pre-match ritual - pouring a drink over his daughter.

The 56-year-old, who had seen his team go winless since Boxing Day, thought his rotten luck was continuing when he spilled a pint of blackcurrant and lemonade over his daughter Amy on the eve of Saturday’s game with Derby.

But after James Chester’s first goal for the club earned Villa a 1-0 win over the Rams, Bruce now reckons it was a good omen and is threatening to repeat the trick before the next match.

“I was having a bite to tea with my daughter yesterday and I dropped a pint of blackcurrant and lemonade all over her,” he said.

“For a young lady that’s not very good, it sticks everywhere! She was head-to-toe in it and I think, ‘wow, my luck is still going’

“I’m going to pour a pint of blackcurrant and soda all over her next week. It’s going all over her head!

“Whatever it takes to change the luck. Amy, you’re in trouble next week!”

Bruce admitted his team had perhaps enjoyed the rub of the green against the Rams, particularly when referee Andrew Madley waved away the visitors appeals for a first-half penalty, after Nathan Baker appeared to bring down Darren Bent.

“I think it could have been from where I was,” said Bruce. “Sometimes we get the break and if it is, we’ve had a bit of luck.

“We haven’t had much of that lately.”