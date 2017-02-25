Leandro Bacuna faces four-match suspension and Aston Villa fine for 'stupid' red card

Leandro Bacuna is facing a four-match ban after his sending-off following an altercation with the assistant referee in Villa’s 1-0 win over Derby.

The midfielder was shown a straight red card during the final seconds of Saturday’s game at Villa Park after appearing to barge into assistant referee Mark Russell.

With Villa clinging on to a single goal lead, Bacuna took umbrage at Russell’s award of a throw-in to the visitors deep in the home side’s half.

Red cards for violent conduct carry an automatic three-game suspension but the FA deem offences which involve the officials worthy of an additional match ban and Bacuna is now poised to miss Villa’s next four fixtures.

His actions were branded “stupid” by Villa boss Steve Bruce and marred what was otherwise an impressive performance from the 25-year-old, following his recall to the starting XI.

“The disappointing thing for me was that I thought he was excellent in the match,” said Bruce.

“He’s overstepped the mark and done something stupid. Unfortunately that’s Leo. Sometimes you have to hold your hands up and admit you’ve made a mistake.

“The linesman has got the decision horribly wrong. He was only five yards away. It’s a throw-in to us.

“So there’s a huge frustration. But he knows he’s overstepped the mark.”

Bacuna, who made his first start since last month’s 1-0 derby defeat at Wolves, is also facing a club fine for his moment of madness.

And Bruce revealed the midfielder can often be a difficult player to manage.

“With Leo it’s all about himself. He tests the manager every day,” said Bruce.

“He’s always late. He’s in at 9.29am if we’re in at 9.30am. If it’s 1pm, he’s here at 12.59pm.

“He just makes a habit of being late. Maybe it’s just his nature.

“But he’s reminded me again that he’s a good player.

“Of all the games we’ve played this year that we’ve won, he’s been in the team.

“He was arguably our best player and it’s a shame he’s gone and spoiled it for himself by doing something like that.

“In the heat of the moment it can get like that.

“We know the throw-in has got to come into our box and the frustration spilled over.”