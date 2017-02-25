James Chester’s first-half goal edged Villa past Derby to their first win of 2017.

The Wales international headed home his first goal for the club from close range as Steve Bruce’s men snapped a five-game losing run.

Andre Green came close to doubling the lead early in the second half but saw his header hit the post.Villa then withstood late pressure in a nervy finale, which saw Leandro Bacuna sent-off for pushing a linesman in the final seconds of stoppage time, to record their first victory since Boxing Day.

Analysis

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone saved from Darren Bent as Derby piled on the pressure during the closing stages and the relief around Villa Park could be heard in the roars which greeted the final whistle.

This was far from a polished performance from the hosts but what they lacked in quality they made up for in determination, as they earned a victory which eases the pressure that had been building during a dire run of eight defeats in nine.

The three points see Bruce’s side climb eight points clear of the bottom three and they will look to pull further away when they host struggling Bristol City on Tuesday.

Bruce has made numerous changes from game to game in recent weeks and there were another four here, though two were enforced.

Scott Hogan’s absence was expected with the striker having suffered a badly sprained ankle in Monday’s 1-0 defeat Newcastle, yet Villa were also without midfielder Conor Hourihane after he picked up an injury in training.

The two tactical changes saw Birkir Bjarnason and Tommy Elphick drop to the bench with Nathan Baker, Green, Albert Adomah and Bacuna, in his first start since the derby defeat at Wolves, coming into the side.

With Green and Adomah pushed wide, Villa’s attack had a more balanced look but their best chances in the early stages came from set pieces.

Chester would have opened the scoring far earlier had it not been for the athleticism of Derby keeper Scott Carson, who tipped the Welsh international’s header over the bar after Mile Jedinak had nodded Henri Lansbury’s free-kick back across goal.

There was nothing the keeper do about the opener however. It is unlikely Chester will have ever scored an easier goal, nodding home from two yards out after a Lansbury corner had travelled through a host of players before bouncing off his chest and sitting up perfectly.

Derby looked for a response and thought they should have had a penalty when Bent tumbled under the challenge of Nathan Baker, only for referee Andrew Madley to wave away the appeals.

The official also turned down a later shout when Alex Pearce went to ground after contact from Albert Adomah and Rams boss Steve McLaren could be seen making his displeasure clear to Madley as the teams left the field at the break.

Green was then within inches of making the visiting manager’s mood considerably worse inside 120 seconds of the restart, with a diving header from Leandro Bacuna’s cross which thumped against the base of the post.

Derby had not seriously tested home keeper Johnstone to that point but Villa’s defence was frequently stretched and only a fine sliding block from Chester denied Bent a tap-in from a Will Hughes cross.

Villa meanwhile continued to threaten from set pieces as another pinpoint Lansbury delivery led to Baker and Hutton having efforts blocked in quick succession.

For all their attractive build-up play, Derby were struggling to create and a long distance effort from Will Hughes midway through the half was greeted with ironic cheers and chants from the visiting support.

Their first effort on goal did not arrive until the 75th minute but it was a good one, with Johnstone tipping over Bent’s header from a Cyrus Christie header.

With Villa lacking an outlet and getting pushed further back, Tom Ince then drilled a shot across the face of goal and just wide of the far post.

With tension high, Bacuna was then shown a straight red after barging into the assistant after disputing the award of a throw-in in the final seconds of stoppage time.

Key moments

7 - Close for Villa. Henri Lansbury’s free-kick is headed back across goal by Mile Jedinak and Derby keeper Scott Carson is forced to tip over from James Chester.

24 - GOAL Villa take the lead. Skipper James Chester nods home from two yards out after Lansbury’s corner goes through a host of players, hits his chest and sits up perfectly for him.

47 - Almost two for Villa. Andre Green heads Leandro Bacuna’s cross off the post before Richard Keogh clears.

60 - Villa continue to threaten from set pieces. Another Lansbury delivery leads to a Baker header and then Hutton shot being blocked by the visiting defence.

67 - Will Hughes drills an effort well wide from distance, Derby’s first shot of the game.

75 - Johnstone preserves Villa’s lead as he tips over Darren Bent’s header from a Cyrus Christie cross.

82 - With Derby now dominating, Tom Ince drills a shot across goal and wide of the far post.

89 - Bacuna misses the chance to seal it when he fires over after Gardner forces Carson into a rushed clearance.

90 - RED CARD Bacuna is sent-off after barging into the assistant.

Teams

Villa (4-1-4-1): Johnstone, Hutton, Chester, Taylor, Jedinak, Adomah (Amavi 72), Bacuna, Lansbury, Green (Bjarnason 74), Kodjia (Gardner 88) Subs not used: Elphick, Bree, Grealish, Bunn (gk).

Derby (4-3-3): Carson, Christie, Keogh © (Baird 49), Pearce, Lowe; de Sart, Butterfield (Nugent 65), Hughes; Ince, Russell (Bennett), Bent Subs not used: Bryson, Anya, Olsson, Mitchell (gk).