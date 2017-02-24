Steve Bruce relieved at Scott Hogan injury news

Villa boss Steve Bruce expressed his relief after confirming striker Scott Hogan's ankle injury is not as bad as first feared.

The 24-year-old still faces around a month on the sidelines after suffering a bad sprain to his left ankle which saw him stretchered off late on in Monday's 2-0 defeat at Newcastle.

Bruce admitted to initially fearing the £12million signing from Brentford might be out for the rest of the season but scans have revealed no ligament damage.

"He still has a badly sprained ankle but thankfully the ligaments are not torn or ruptured and there is no break," said Bruce.

"He has strapping on it but is walking around in his trainers.

"It's a big relief for everyone. When you see people going off on the stretcher you think that could be the season done.

"He should be OK in the next month or so. We feared the worst but he is made of strong stuff."

With Gabriel Agbonlahor and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy still a couple of weeks away from fitness, Hogan's injury does however mean Jonathan Kodjia is Villa's only fit senior striker.