James Bree offers Steve Bruce an Aston Villa injury boost

Full-back James Bree has handed Villa boss Steve Bruce a boost ahead of tomorrow’s game with Derby after returning to training.

The 19-year-old right-back has featured only twice since a £1.4million move from Barnsley last month, missing the last three games with a knee problem.

But he served notice of his return to training by tweeting a picture along with the message ‘back at it’.

It is not yet known whether Bree will be ready for the visit of the Rams. Striker Scott Hogan is definitely out with an ankle injury sustained in Monday’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle, though there are hopes the problem may not be as serious as first feared.

Hogan, who at £12million was by some distance the most expensive of Bruce’s seven January recruits, had to be carried from the field on a stretcher after landing awkwardly on his left ankle late in the game.

It is understood the 24-year-old told Bruce he did not believe the injury to be as serious as it looked, though his ankle remains badly swollen and the club were yesterday waiting for scan and X-ray results before determining an exact timeframe.

At the very least, Hogan seems certain to also miss Tuesday’s visit of Bristol City as Villa look to halt an alarming run of results.

Bruce’s men have lost eight of their last nine games, including the last five in succession to sit 17th in the Championship, just six points above the relegation zone.

Derby will, meanwhile, arrive at Villa Park aiming to keep alive play-off hopes after a four-game winless run.

“We have to stay with it. Hopefully this is the game which turns it round for us,” said Bruce.