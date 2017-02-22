Steve Bruce vows to end Aston Villa heartache and expects results to come

A defiant Steve Bruce has vowed to end the pain at Villa but acknowledges he needs results to avoid becoming another of the club’s sorry statistics.

The 56-year-old is under increasing scrutiny after a miserable run of seven defeats in eight Championship games which have ended play-off hopes and left them looking nervously over their shoulders, just six points clear of the relegation zone.

Bruce became Villa’s fifth permanent boss in the space of 20 months when he replaced Roberto Di Matteo in October and remains convinced he is the man to turn the club’s fortunes around.

But he admits for his long-term plan to work, short-term results are now needed.

“To get the time, you need to get a few results,” he said. “You don’t have to be in the run we are on, don’t get me wrong.

"But what are you going to do? Am I just going to roll over, be another statistic and let another manager come in, another group of players and staff? To give us the stability I need a few results, that is for sure.”

Bruce is battling to reverse years of decline which led to Villa’s relegation from the Premier League last season.

And he added: “Given the time, I believe I am the right person for it.

“I have enjoyed the challenge of it - in a sick way because it is a hard job - but it is also a great job.

“For all this nonsense that I don’t care, I have waited 20 years for this one. I care passionately about it because there are good people who work here and have had nothing but s*** for years. We have to repair that.”

The former Blues and Hull boss began his rebuild of the club’s playing staff by signing seven new players during the January transfer window but there remains much work to do.

Not since Paul Lambert have Villa had a manager serve for more than one transfer window. The impact of such regular upheaval is highlighted by the fact the club currently has seven players out on loan who were signed for close to a combined £40million.

“Of what has happened before, we have to mend it,” said Bruce. “I’m not here to criticise, it is what it is. But it is going to take longer for me than four months.

“I’m in a disappointing situation, however, I’m confident we will turn it round.”