Christopher Samba under Aston Villa microscope as he trains under Steve Bruce

Villa are running the rule over veteran defender and free agent Christopher Samba.

The 32-year-old former Blackburn and QPR centre-back is training with Steve Bruce's side following his release from Panathinaikos.

Samba, a Congo international, recently had a trial at Crystal Palace but failed to earn a contract.

Villa are currently short of reinforcements in defence and Bruce is taking a look at Samba, who made nearly 200 appearances in four-and-a-half seasons at Blackburn and was signed by QPR for £12.5million in January 2013.

Since leaving Loftus Road he has played in Russia for Anzhi and Dinamo Moscow.