Christopher Samba under Aston Villa microscope as he trains under Steve Bruce
Villa are running the rule over veteran defender and free agent Christopher Samba.
The 32-year-old former Blackburn and QPR centre-back is training with Steve Bruce's side following his release from Panathinaikos.
Samba, a Congo international, recently had a trial at Crystal Palace but failed to earn a contract.
Villa are currently short of reinforcements in defence and Bruce is taking a look at Samba, who made nearly 200 appearances in four-and-a-half seasons at Blackburn and was signed by QPR for £12.5million in January 2013.
Since leaving Loftus Road he has played in Russia for Anzhi and Dinamo Moscow.
