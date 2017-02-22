facebook icon twitter icon
Aston Villa FC
Christopher Samba under Aston Villa microscope as he trains under Steve Bruce

Villa are running the rule over veteran defender and free agent Christopher Samba.

Soccer : Barclays Premier League - Aston Villa v Queens Park Rangers
Samba is training with Villa, but most recently featured in England with QPR.

The 32-year-old former Blackburn and QPR centre-back is training with Steve Bruce's side following his release from Panathinaikos.

Samba, a Congo international, recently had a trial at Crystal Palace but failed to earn a contract.

Villa are currently short of reinforcements in defence and Bruce is taking a look at Samba, who made nearly 200 appearances in four-and-a-half seasons at Blackburn and was signed by QPR for £12.5million in January 2013.

Since leaving Loftus Road he has played in Russia for Anzhi and Dinamo Moscow.

