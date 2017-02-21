Steve Bruce bemoans 'typical' Aston Villa errors against Newcastle United

Steve Bruce bemoaned Villa’s ‘typical’ errors after conceding two poor goals from set-pieces to fall to a 2-0 defeat at Championship leaders Newcastle United last night.

The Villa boss saw his team fail to clear before Yoan Gouffran poked in the first and then witnessed an even more comical second as the ball bounced off the post and then Henri Lansbury’s heel before nestling in the back of the net.

Villa’s night got worse when striker Scott Hogan was stretchered off, leaving Bruce to front up to a fifth defeat in a row.

“We were better but unfortunately what we’ve just witnessed there is us,” he said. “We’ve done OK, then we’ve given a poor goal away and that’s typical of the goals we keep giving away.

“They are two horrible goals and that’s unfortunately our Achilles heel at the moment.

“At the other end, with the two, three, four chances we’ve created – good chances – we can’t take them so it’s been a struggle and it is a struggle.”

Meanwhile, Bruce revealed Villa should learn more about Hogan’s injury over the next couple of days.

“The night’s been compounded with Scotty, who looks as though he has turned his ankle over badly,” he said. “The kid thinks it’s not as serious as we all hope it’s not, but until we have scans and X-Rays, we are not going to know for the next 48 hours.”