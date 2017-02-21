Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan set for scan after injuring ankle against Newcastle

Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan is set to undergo a scan after injuring his ankle in Monday night's loss to Newcastle.

The 24-year-old suffered the injury late on in the game at St. James' Park and was stretchered off.

Hogan joined Villa from Brentford in a £12m deal in January, but is yet to open his goal-scoring account at B6 during the club's worst run of the season, in which they've only taken one point from a possible 24.

The injury adds to a lengthy list of strikers currently out of action for Steve Bruce, with Gabby Agbonlahor and Libor Kozak both already injured.

Injury update: @ScottHogan_9 set for scans today – full prognosis could be with Steve Bruce tomorrow. #AVFC pic.twitter.com/ol6kjnLot6 — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) February 21, 2017

Confirmation of the seriousness of Hogan's injury is likely to arrive on Wednesday, as Villa prepare to face Derby County on the weekend.

Villa currently sit 17th in the Championship table, six points clear of the relegation zone.