Aston Villa's Tony Xia insulted after gambling claim

Villa owner Tony Xia says he is ‘insulted’ by suggestions he gambled fortunes in part to help bolster his Chinese Recon business group.

Xia, who took over at Villa Park in the summer, responded to a fan-website blog which claimed his plan was to use Premier League parachute payments to ‘gamble’ on a return to the top flight.

However, the Villa owner tweeted: “I didn’t buy Villa for business purpose. It’s only one ‘firm’ losing money. I never expected making from it. Moaning is easier and not louder than action.” Xia said the claim left him “insulted” and claimed parachute cash does not cover half the wage bill.