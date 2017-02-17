Steve Bruce believes he is still the right man for Aston Villa job despite sleepless nights

Steve Bruce remains convinced he is the man to transform Villa – but admits agonising over team selection is causing him sleepless nights.

Villa head to Newcastle on Monday looking to halt a run which has seen them lose seven of their last eight and fall to 16th in the Championship.

And Bruce, who made large-scale changes to his squad during the January transfer window, revealed the search for a winning formula is keeping him awake at night.

He said: “We need to get a team which I associate with, one where I can go to bed on a Friday night and sleep easy. I have not got that yet but I will get it.

"I have had it at Hull, I’ve had it at Wigan, I’ve had it at Birmingham and for a couple of years I had it at Sunderland too.”

Bruce signed eight new players last month, including goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on loan from Manchester United, while a host of players departed in the shake-up.

He added: “I have to go to bed on a Friday night and sleep easy. I can’t yet. Eventually, I know we will get there.

“I have done it before, I have done it at every club I have been at. I’m going to get a team the supporters associate with, where we get a bit of success and take the club forward.”

Bruce has meanwhile backed Micah Richards to be a key player for Villa if he can maintain his fitness.

The 28-year-old has recently returned to training having not played since October’s 1-1 draw with Wolves – Bruce’s first-game in charge – due to a knee injury.

A two-time Premier League winner with Manchester City and one-time England international, Richards has a wealth of experience and qualities Bruce believes could improve his team, if he can stay fit.

“He has an ongoing problem with his knee, a complicated one, certainly I could do with him,” he said.

“I have to say around the place he is terrific. I could do with him on the pitch. He is back training and has been for the last week.

“He went on a six-week programme. Hopefully he stays right because his experience could prove vital.

“Micah Richards is a stick-on if he is fit. He has the right mentality. Unfortunately fitness levels have been a big problem for him over the last couple of years.”