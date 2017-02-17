facebook icon twitter icon
Aston Villa FC
Steve Bruce believes he is still the right man for Aston Villa job despite sleepless nights

Steve Bruce remains convinced he is the man to transform Villa – but admits agonising over team selection is causing him sleepless nights.

Villa head to Newcastle on Monday looking to halt a run which has seen them lose seven of their last eight and fall to 16th in the Championship.

And Bruce, who made large-scale changes to his squad during the January transfer window, revealed the search for a winning formula is keeping him awake at night.

He said: “We need to get a team which I associate with, one where I can go to bed on a Friday night and sleep easy. I have not got that yet but I will get it.

"I have had it at Hull, I’ve had it at Wigan, I’ve had it at Birmingham and for a couple of years I had it at Sunderland too.”

Bruce signed eight new players last month, including goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on loan from Manchester United, while a host of players departed in the shake-up.

He added: “I have to go to bed on a Friday night and sleep easy. I can’t yet. Eventually, I know we will get there.

“I have done it before, I have done it at every club I have been at. I’m going to get a team the supporters associate with, where we get a bit of success and take the club forward.”

Bruce has meanwhile backed Micah Richards to be a key player for Villa if he can maintain his fitness.

The 28-year-old has recently returned to training having not played since October’s 1-1 draw with Wolves – Bruce’s first-game in charge – due to a knee injury.

A two-time Premier League winner with Manchester City and one-time England international, Richards has a wealth of experience and qualities Bruce believes could improve his team, if he can stay fit.

“He has an ongoing problem with his knee, a complicated one, certainly I could do with him,” he said.

“I have to say around the place he is terrific. I could do with him on the pitch. He is back training and has been for the last week.

“He went on a six-week programme. Hopefully he stays right because his experience could prove vital.

“Micah Richards is a stick-on if he is fit. He has the right mentality. Unfortunately fitness levels have been a big problem for him over the last couple of years.”

