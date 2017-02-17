Aston Villa announce season ticket price freeze for 17/18 season

Villa have announced a freeze on adult season ticket prices for the 2017/18 campaign.

Prices throughout the stadium will remain at this season’s levels during the Early Bird window, which opens on Saturday and closes on April 7.

The prices for junior tickets have meanwhile been reworked, with the cheapest tickets for under-16s now costing just £3 per match.

Chief Executive Keith Wyness said: “There’s no better feeling for a family than spending quality time together – and we’d love to see Villa Park full of dads, mums and kids cheering on the team.

“We here at Aston Villa strongly believe that football is for the whole family – and support of the club goes down from generation to generation.

“We want to create moments that matter next season – and sharing them with your nearest and dearest will hopefully live long in the memory for years to come.

“We’re determined to do this and we want you here for that journey.”