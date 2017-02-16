Aston Villa's Steve Bruce bites back at 'biggest load of bull' Paul McGrath comment

Steve Bruce has hit back at criticism from Villa legend Paul McGrath and described the suggestion he doesn’t care as “the biggest load of bull I’ve ever heard”.

The Villa boss is understood to have taken umbrage with a message posted by McGrath, his former Manchester United team-mate, on Twitter earlier this week which he felt questioned his passion for the job.

Villa have lost seven of their last eight games and McGrath, responding to a question about what he thought about the club’s management, wrote: “Steve Bruce is a great manager but has to see what's obvious to us fans. Work like it means something!”

That riled Bruce, who fired back on Thursday: "I’ve been accused of not caring, which is the biggest load of bull I’ve ever heard.

“I’ve waited 20 years for an opportunity like this one. It’s a fantastic club and I am determined to see it through. I’m convinced I’m the right person for the job.”

Bruce did not name McGrath when asked whose criticism he was referring to but added: “It was a big player here, an ex-player.

“I don’t do social media and when I’m up against it, I certainly don’t.

“It disappoints me because you hear ‘my body language is supposed to be this or that’.

“I care deeply about it. It’s a great opportunity, a great club and I’m determined to turn it around.”

Villa’s rotten run has ended hopes of challenging for the play-offs and left them looking nervously over their shoulders, just seven points above the bottom three, ahead of a trip to leaders Newcastle on Monday night.

Bruce admits to having made mistakes, branding his own performance in recent weeks as “not good enough”.

And though he remains confident the wholesale squad changes during the January transfer window will benefit the club in the long-run, he also knows he needs short-term results to ease the pressure.

“Of course I have (made mistakes),” he said. “The last six weeks I haven’t been good enough.

“The three months before that I was the best thing since sliced bread.

“It’s all about results and how we move forward. The club is striving for a bit of stability. I have got to get a couple of results to give it that.”

Asked if he was worried about his position, Bruce replied: “No, not at all. They (the board) realise the club needs stability. It’s had too much turmoil. We have to try and turn it round. I’m convinced I will do it.

“You need time and a few results to help.

“Six weeks ago I was the saviour, now it’s ‘off with his head’.

“I’ll just crack on, get on with it and make sure we turn it round.”

Bruce is hopeful Mile Jedinak will be available for the trip to Tyneside after missing the last five games with a groin injury. Neil Taylor could also return though James Bree (knee) and Gabriel Agbonlahor (hamstring) are both out.