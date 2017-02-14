Aston Villa 1 Barnsley 3: Steve Bruce vows to 'ride out the storm' after shocking defeat

Boss Steve Bruce has vowed to “ride out the storm” at Villa after Barnsley inflicted a fourth straight defeat on his team.

A brace from former Walsall striker Tom Bradshaw saw the Tykes depart Villa Park with a 3-1 win to leave the hosts sitting 16th in the Championship.

For the second time in four days Bruce’s team left the field to boos and though the manager remains convinced he can get it right given time, he admitted his team are currently lacking an identity and falling below the standard required in the division.

In a blunt and honest assessment of their current form, he said: “This is the best and biggest club I have had in 20 years of management and arguably the toughest one to turn round.

“Given time I know for the fact I will do it. It’s difficult at the minute. It is now you show your mettle. We are up against it. Roll your sleeves up, batten down the hatches and get ready to try and ride the storm. This is the time when you need to show your balls.

“Every man and his dog will have their say but I am determined. I know what in this division is required and we are short of it at the minute. We are short of what we need.”

Villa have not won since Boxing Day and their rotten run has continued despite Bruce making major changes to his squad during the January transfer window.

Asked if his players were struggling with the expectation placed upon them, he replied: “The reason why we have one of the biggest wage bills in the Championship is we have to deal with that mentality and expectation. That is why they get paid more than anyone else in this division.

“They get paid to handle the expectation. I’m convinced they (the players) are made of the right stuff and will get better. It’s up to me to make them better.

“It would be wrong of me to criticise any individual but as a team and a manager we have simply not been good enough over these past five to six weeks.”

Bruce conceded, however, that his team are currently lacking an identity. He said: “We found it a few weeks ago. Maybe too much change, at the wrong time.

“With that it’s my responsibility. Need time to work with it, the lads who have come in will now have to realise how difficult it is.

“It was easy persuading them to come, now they realise how difficult it is.

“I’m convinced they are made of the right stuff and I think they will get better.”

Barnsley took the lead when referee Geoff Eltringham awarded what Bruce deemed a “harsh” penalty which Adam Armstrong converted.

Bradshaw then flicked home to double the Tykes advantage and though Jonathan Kodjia pulled one back, the former Saddlers ace struck again in the second half to seal the three points.

“It’s been a tough few weeks there is no disputing that,” added Bruce. “The last two games in particular. It seems a carbon copy. We start the game brightly enough, make a mistake the roof caves in. in that respect it makes it a tough evening.

“It is a tough period at the moment but we have to be determined enough to see it through. It is difficult but that is what we have to try and do.”