The blip which became a slump is now threatening to become a crisis for Villa and manager Steve Bruce after their seventh defeat in eight games and arguably the sorriest of the lot.

Barnsley left Villa Park with only their second-ever victory over Villa, a 3-1 triumph earned thanks to two-goals from former Walsall striker Tom Bradshaw, writes Matt Maher.

Villa, meanwhile, tumbled to their fourth straight defeat and though they remain seven points above the bottom three, the increasing fragility of Bruce’s team has become alarming.

For 25 minutes they were in complete control of proceedings until Adam Armstrong’s controversial penalty, after Jordan Amavi had been adjudged to have fouled Marley Watkins, put the Tykes ahead.

Bradshaw then doubled the advantage with a sublime finish three minutes before the break and though Jonathan Kodjia immediately pulled one back for the hosts, the former Saddlers ace struck again 13 minutes into the second half.

From there Villa could find no way back, with Bruce’s decision to remove Henri Lansbury from the action booed and the exit of Jack Grealish cheered by home supporters who made their dissatisfaction further clear with loud boos at the final whistle.

Bruce had hinted at changes following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Ipswich and in there were three of them, including a return for Jack Grealish, available again after serving a one-match ban.

Albert Adomah and Jordan Amavi were also restored to the starting XI with Tommy Elphick, Birkir Bjarnason and Neil Taylor coming out, the latter absent from the squad due to injury.

As has been the case in almost all home games this season, it was Villa who asked all the early questions.

Jonathan Kodjia, deployed in a wide position as part of Bruce’s tactical switch, hooked over inside the opening five minutes when the visitors failed to clear a free-kick.

Henri Lansbury then had one shot blocked and another saved by Adam Davies, before Adomah forced the keeper into more exertion with a fierce drive which was tipped over the bar.

Lansbury sent another shot straight at Davies from outside the box as Villa continued to dominate but with 25 minutes on the clock it was Barnsley who took the lead against the run of play, in controversial circumstances.

Referee Geoff Eltringham’s decision to point to the spot when Watkins tumbled under the challenge of Jordan Amavi drew a furious response from the French defender and the home crowd. Armstrong kept his cool amid the boos to fire his spot-kick into the corner past the dive of Sam Johnstone.

Villa looked for a quick response as Kodjia hammered a shot wide of the far post and Hourihane headed straight at Davies.

Yet it was Johnstone who was the next keeper called into any serious action when he tipped over Ryan Kent’s 25-yard free-kick.

And just three minutes before the break the visitors lead was doubled as Bradshaw, who scored 40 goals over two seasons with the Saddlers, expertly flicked home Andy Yiadom’s low cross.

The 24-year-old, whose uncles are Villa supporters and were present at the game, celebrated the strike in front of the Holte End as boos rang out from every part of the ground except the corner containing Barnsley’s supporters.

Barely a minute later, it had become a roar as Kodjia immediately reduced the deficit, side-footing home Adomah’s whipped cross at the far post for his 11th goal of the season.

It meant Villa ended the half pressing for a leveller and they begin the second half in familiar dogged fashion, Kodjia shooting wide from distance.

But two minutes before the hour mark they were again stung as Bradshaw grabbed his second of the game to restore Barnsley’s two-goal advantage.

Chester gave away a free-kick on the right-wing and Villa made a hash of trying to clear the set-piece, Bradshaw eventually hammering home from 12 yards out after Kodjia had scuffed the ball right to him.

Villa took time to regain their composure from that blow as Barnsley enjoyed their best spell of the game without forcing Johnstone into any serious saves.

Eventually, the hosts showed signed of rallying but again their aim in front of goal again proved wayward with Alan Hutton heading a Lansbury free-kick just off target.

Bruce introduced both Birkir Bjarnason and and Andre Green in a bid to increase the attacking impetus, though the removal of Lansbury drew loud boos from the home crowd.

Scott Hogan then had what would have been a maiden goal ruled out before the removal of Grealish, for Leandro Bacuna, drew ironic cheers from home supporters.

Villa could find no way back, with both Adomah and Kodjia shooting over the bar as Barnsley became the latest team to get the better of them.

Teams

Villa (4-3-3): Johnstone, Hutton (Green 73), Chester ©, Baker, Amavi, Hourihane, Lansbury (Bjarnason 73), Grealish (Bacuna 76), Adomah, Hogan, Kodjia Subs not used: Elphick, Gardner, Davis, Bunn (gk).

Barnsley (4-4-2) Davies, Yiadom, Roberts, MacDonald, Elder (Jones 55), Watkins, Moncur, James, Kent, Bradshaw (Hammill 78), Armstrong Subs not used: Lee, Jackson, Williams, Hedges, Townsend (gk).