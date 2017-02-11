Steve Bruce confident January revamp has improved Aston Villa

Boss Steve Bruce remains confident his January revamp has left Villa better placed for long-term success.

A total of eight new players arrived at Villa Park during last month’s transfer window, with the same number heading out.

Yet the off-field dealing coincided with a seven-game winless run which has made a play-off push this season increasingly unlikely.

While acknowledging the need for short-term results to lift the mood, the manager believes the bigger picture is now looking a lot brighter. “I do believe what we have brought in can take the club forward,” he said. “That is the vital thing. I do believe we are better positioned than at the start of January.”

A total of five new players were expected to make their home debuts against Ipswich, including striker Scott Hogan who joined on deadline day from Brentford for £12million.

Bruce said of the new boys: “They’ve all got a bit of fire in their belly to achieve. They realised it’s a great step and opportunity.

“We need a couple of wins, like everybody. If Liverpool can only win one out of ten, then we are capable of not winning in January. It has been frustrating for us all. Just as we were going along nicely we have made a mess of January in five or six games. It happens.

“We have to address it again and get on with it. It’s a new team, practically.”