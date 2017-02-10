Garry Thompson: Keep faith with Steve Bruce at Aston Villa

Holte End hero Garry Thompson has called on supporters to stay patient as boss Steve Bruce works to revive Villa’s fortunes.

The club’s former striker remains convinced Bruce is the man to lead the club back to the Premier League but acknowledges their hopes of making a promotion push this season may now be over.

Villa host Ipswich Town tomorrow looking to end a six-game winless run which has seen them fall 13 points behind the Championship top six.

And Thompson, who was part of the last Villa team to win promotion in 1988, said: “Most people would look at it now and say it has to be next season.

“It’s just not going to happen this season unless they somehow manage to go on a blinding run, which is unlikely.”

Bruce, who replaced Roberto Di Matteo as manager back in October, brought in eight new players during the January transfer window but Villa have lost their last two games, at Brentford and Nottingham Forest.

Thompson added: “I think given time he will get it right, you would back him to do the job. He has a lot of experience in this division and has won promotion before. He won’t be getting flustered.”

Villa will be without Jack Grealish for tomorrow’s game as the attacking midfielder serves a one-match ban after being sent-off in the defeat at Forest.