Villa expect to be without both Gabriel Agbonlahor and Mile Jedinak for at least another fortnight as the pair continue to battle injury.

Striker Agbonlahor has missed the last two games after suffering a hamstring tear while midfielder Jedinak is struggling with a groin issue and has not featured since the 1-0 defeat at Wolves last month.

Boss Steve Bruce has confirmed the duo still have some way to go in their fight to regain full fitness.

“Gabby’s was a bad one so I would think he is another three weeks away,” he said. “Mile’s is a difficult one. It’s a groin which has been nagging away at him. Another couple of weeks maybe.”

The loss of Agbonlahor, who has not scored for more than a year, has been tempered by the return of top scorer Jonathan Kodjia from the African Cup of Nations and the signing of Scott Hogan from Brentford.

Jedinak, who joined Villa in a £4million move from Crystal Palace last summer, has been a regular under Bruce but the club are prepared to give the 32-year-old time to recover from an injury which had been troubling him for some time.

Defender Neil Taylor, one of eight January arrivals at Villa Park, is in line to make his debut in Saturday’s game with Ipswich after recovering from illness. Jack Grealish will miss out through suspension.