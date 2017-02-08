James Bree has a 'bright future' says Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce believes young signing James Bree has ‘a big, bright future ahead of him’ as Villa were linked with another teenage defender.

Bree made his first start for Villa in the defeat to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday evening.

And the youngster performed well after being brought into the side in place of Alan Hutton.

Bruce said: “James is only 19 but he’s definitely got a big, bright future ahead of him. We were delighted to sign him and we beat off a lot of competition.

“He looked a very good player in the game against Forest and, in my opinion, shouldn’t have been on the losing side on his debut. But unfortunately he was.

“I have no complaints about his performance. I thought he was excellent.”

Meanwhile, Villa have been linked with a possible summer move for Blackpool defender Bright Osayi-Samuel. The 19-year-old is out of contract at Bloomfield Road in the summer.