Jonathan Kodjia accepts apology from Aston Villa legend Paul McGrath after Twitter rant

Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia has accepted an apology from club legend Paul McGrath after an online rant.

Kodjia was the target of a series of tweets from McGrath during Villa's 2-1 loss at Nottingham Forest, in which the Villa hero criticised the striker's work rate alongside Scott Hogan.

The Ivory Coast international is Villa's top scorer this season, and upped his tally to 10 as he gave Steve Bruce's men the lead at the City Ground.

However, that didn't stop McGrath taking a pop at the striker's efforts on Twitter as he sent a series of tweets regarding the forward.

Sorry Aston Villa even if he scores four Kodjia is the Villian work rate is nil should have said it the other night dam Horgan is a player — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) February 4, 2017

Sorry don't mean to demean one player , has to be a time to ask what do you bring to Aston Villa . If it's a goal #sad . — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) February 4, 2017

Ok think iv beaten this kid enough just be talented as you are #Team Player. — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) February 4, 2017

Again Sorry, ten goals in the Championship isn't my idea of class , look this kid has talent but needs to learn how to play in a team game . — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) February 4, 2017

However, following the online rant, the former Villa defender quickly apologised to Kodjia, who soon responded with a classy acceptance.

Kodjia then endeared himself to the Villa faithful by accepting the former star's apology and admitting he needed to continue to work on his game.

Apologies to Aston Villa supporters and our goal scorer Kodjia , in my defence I'm saddened at where we find ourselves. Only because I care. — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) February 5, 2017

No need 2 apologise God, u'r a legend of the club & won the right 2 be entitled 2 express your opinion in everything 2 do with@AVFCOfficial https://t.co/I3dNU5EsGj — Jonathan Kodjia (@J_Kodjia) February 6, 2017

And yes there are still many aspects of my game I have to work on #AVFC — Jonathan Kodjia (@J_Kodjia) February 6, 2017

McGrath then expressed his respect for Kodjia to face up to criticism and called on the striker to express himself in future games.

Shows this kid has integrity & not afraid of criticism,go out and express yourself & be the team player I know you can be#weneedyou#utv https://t.co/WbXPqW6L8v — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) February 7, 2017

Kodjia and Hogan will be hoping to get on the score sheet in Villa's next game at home against Ipswich.