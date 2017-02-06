Aston Villa owner Tony Xia looking to the future

Villa owner Tony Xia has all but written off any chance of Villa winning promotion this season – but insists the club remain on path to future glory.

Xia tweeted out his disappointment to Villa’s latest setback after seeing the claret and blues lose out in injury time to Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening.

That result Villa 13 points off the play-off places in 16th position, eight points above the relegation zone.

But Xia posted on social media: “We’re still on our 5-10 years’ plan no matter how hard it’ll be.

“The beginning always the most difficult. Be positive but work steadfastly.”

He had earlier commented that following wholesale changes to the squad in the January transfer window that Villa should consolidate this season and concentrate their efforts on promotion next season.

The Chinese tycoon said: “As we agreed to make changes in Jan window, I personally thought realistically we’d use this season to settle everything and focus next season.

“I think it’s more important to change some culture like getting rid of superiority complex, learning how to earn confidence by hard working. Don’t give pressure too much and let high expectations ruin everything. Brightness comes after the darkest time. Haste makes waste.”

Meanwhile, manager Steve Bruce called for everyone at the club to start showing their character, following a seventh game without a win.

He said: “I am distraught for everyone. The players have to stick at it. It is tough at the moment, but this is where you earn your money.

“We have to roll up our sleeves and keep working on the training ground. We were much better in this game than against Brentford and we have brought new players into the squad.”