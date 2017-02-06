Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce wants to give Jack Grealish's yellow card a second look

Steve Bruce wants to look again at Jack Grealish’s first yellow card which eventually led to the Villa playmaker being given his marching orders at Nottingham Forest.

Grealish saw adjudged to have kicked the ball away in the first half but the Villa boss questioned whether there was any ‘defiance’ in the act.

Bruce did admit that Grealish’s second yellow card, for bringing down Eric Lichaj, was needless.

But he added: “Was there defiance in the way that he kicked the ball away? I am not so sure.I will have to have a look at it again.

“Once he got the yellow card, he did not need to make that second challenge, where it was on the pitch. For me the referee could not wait to send him off.

“I will have a look at it again, but there is no question that it changed the game in their favour.”

Bruce pledge to redouble his efforts to get Villa out of their slump, adding: “We are being punished and that is cruel when you are in a run like this; you start to feel that everything is going against you. We did more than enough to win the game, but the red card helped their situation, because they were able to put two centre-forwards on the pitch, without worrying about the threat we have got.

“We will turn this around and see if we can put some back-to-back wins together, which will take us to where we want to be.”