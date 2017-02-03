Steve Bruce fighting to get Aston Villa back on track

Though the bigger picture must always remain in the mind of the Villa hierarchy, at this moment it is the short-term which feels far more significant as boss Steve Bruce searches for a win to breathe new life into a badly faltering campaign.

Bruce’s team head to Nottingham Forest tomorrow evening ten points adrift of the Championship play-off places but, more pertinently, without a victory in five league fixtures.

Talk of a late charge for the play-offs seems rather redundant while Villa flounder in mid-table and continue to produce the kind of performances away from home which saw them battered 3-0 at Brentford on Tuesday night.

That display was particularly jarring, coming on the final day of a busy January transfer window which should have boosted morale.

Though Bruce’s honest post-match appraisals have earned respect from supporters, patience will soon wear thin the more he keeps having to repeat them.

Neither does a trip to the City Ground look as inviting as it perhaps did a few weeks ago, when floundering Forest axed manager Phillipe Montanier after six defeats in eight games.

Two wins in three under caretaker boss Gary Brazil have lifted the mood and the hosts will be hunting a third straight home win.

There are likely to be several new faces on show though of the three players traded between the clubs in recent weeks, only Villa’s Henri Lansbury is available with both Aaron Tshibola and Ross McCormack unable to play against their parent club.

Deadline day signings Zach Clough and Gboly Ariyibi are likely to feature for the home side along with Wolves loanee Joao Teixeira while striker Scott Hogan and defender Neil Taylor stand a strong chance of starting for Villa as Bruce looks to shake up his team.

Taylor is determined to make his mark at Villa Park after joining from Swansea in a deal which saw Jordan Ayew head in the other direction.

The 27-year-old Wales international, who made his professional debut against Villa for Wrexham almost a decade ago, ended a six-and-a-half year association with the Swans but believes moving to the Midlands was the right choice for his career.

“I have signed a long-term deal here because the club wants to get back into the Premier League,” said Taylor, who put pen-to-paper on a three-and-a-half year contract.

“I was at a Premier League club where I had two years left on my deal and it would have been very easy for me to stay there but that is not what I wanted to do.

“It’s a massive privilege to join this club.

“It’s an honour to join this club. I’m of an age that when I was growing up Villa were a big, big team in the Premier League. The aim has to be to get back there.”

Bruce is hopeful of a return for Mile Jedinak after the midfielder missed the last two games with a groin problem.