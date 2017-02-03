Rushian Hepburn-Murphy signs new Aston Villa contract

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy has committed his long-term future to Aston Villa after signing a new contract with the club.

The promising striker signed a three-and-a-half year deal at B6, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2020.

Speaking on Aston Villa's website, Steve Bruce expressed his happiness to see the deal signed.

"We’re delighted to see Rushian sign this new deal.

“Rushian is highly thought of at this football club and I believe he has a bright future in the game.

“He needs to get his head down now, work hard in training – and the opportunities will come.

“Andre Green has been given a chance over the past few weeks and I believe in Rushian’s qualities too. He can be an important player for us.”

Hepburn-Murphy has made four senior appearances for Villa, two of them coming this season, but is yet to score.