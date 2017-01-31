Aston Villa transfer news: Ashley Westwood completes £5m Burnley deal

Ashley Westwood has left Aston Villa after completing a £5m move to Burnley.

The midfielder has signed a three-and-a-half year deal at Turf Moor until the summer of 2020, with the option of a further year.

Westwood joined Villa for £2m from Crewe in 2012 and has made 22 appearances this season.

With the signings of Henri Lansbury and Connor Hourihane plus competition from Mile Jedinak and Gary Gardner, Steve Bruce could not guarantee game time for the holding midfielder.

The 26-year-old featured in 161 games during his time at Villa Park, scoring five goals.