Aston Villa transfer news: James Bree joins from Barnsley

Villa have completed the signing of defender James Bree from Barnsley.

The 19-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half year deal at Villa Park.

Bree made his professional debut at the age of 16 and has this season been a regular in the Barnsley team which currently sits eighth in the Championship.

He becomes Villa’s third signing of the January window and is expected to be followed to the Midlands in due course by Tykes skipper Conor Hourihane.

Villa boss Steve Bruce is also closing in on the signing of Iceland international Birkir Bjarnason.

“I’m delighted to have joined Aston Villa,” said Bree. “I’ve been at Barnsley since I was young and it’s helped me develop. I will always be grateful.

“I’m joining a massive club and hopefully I can bring something to this team.

“Steve Bruce was a big factor in my decision, when I met him I knew it was the right move for me.

“The facilities are great and it’ll be nice to get going, get started and see what I can do this season for the team.”