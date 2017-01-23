Ross McCormack's Aston Villa future uncertain following Steve Bruce shaming

Ross McCormack is facing an uncertain future at Villa as furious boss Steve Bruce claimed he publicly shamed the £12million striker to prevent “anarchy” breaking out in the dressing room.

The 30-year-old will be fined by the club after missing several training sessions, with Bruce claiming the Scot had last week used the feeble excuse the electric gates to his home would not open.

That revelation emerged during a remarkable outburst following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Preston, in which Bruce accused McCormack of being ‘nowhere near’ fit enough to play after leaving him out of the matchday squad.

McCormack has netted just three goals in 22 appearances since a big money move from Fulham last summer and there is a chance he may already have played his last game for the club.

Villa are prepared to move the forward out before the end of the month, though Bruce poured cold water on rumours of a possible return to Craven Cottage on loan.

Explaining his decision to shame McCormack, the manager stressed the need to take a stand when players refuse to toe the line.

“I’ve never done this in 20 years but if it repeatedly happens, then I won’t put up with it,” said Bruce. “If I do, then I will have the lunatics running the asylum.

“If I let people do that they want, then we’ll have anarchy. You’re never going to create a team spirit, if they’re looking round giggling at each other because he’s not turned up again.”

Reports later on Saturday evening claimed Bruce had told McCormack to jump over the wall after the claim his gates were broken, before personally visiting the property to take photographs to prove the striker could have made it to training had he tried.

“He said he couldn’t jump over a fence that was four feet six inches high,” said Bruce.

He continued: “I don’t ask of any individual that I wouldn’t do myself. I’ve always gone about that in management, it’s not like I’m asking them to go and play at the North Pole.

“We come in for 9.30 and start training at 10.30 each day. If you’re constantly missing it, I won’t put up with it.

“I never go looking for confrontation. But it finds you and when it does you have to deal with it.”