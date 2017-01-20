Aston Villa transfer news: Steve Bruce eyeing another striker after failing to bag Jordan Rhodes

Steve Bruce claims Villa have already turned their attentions to another striker target after failing in a bid for Middlesbrough’s Jordan Rhodes.

An offer in the region of £6million was rejected by Boro earlier this week and Bruce has now all but given up on bringing the 26-year-old to Villa Park, admitting his focus is now elsewhere.

“Middlesbrough had an offer from us and it was refused. It’s fair to say we are a long way off their valuation,” he said.

“We’ve got another target. One more we’re looking at.”

Villa have netted just 26 goals in 26 games and have failed to find the net since top scorer Jonathan Kodjia left for the Africa Cup of Nations at the start of the month.

Rhodes, who has a prolific record in the Championship, was Bruce’s top striker target but Boro are keen to recoup as much as possible of the £10million they paid Blackburn for the Scotland international 12 months ago.

Asked if there was any chance of the Premier League club changing their stance, Bruce replied: "That’s up to Boro. They rejected our offer and that sometimes happens. We will go back to the drawing board.”

Villa spent a combined £23million when buying Kodjia and Ross McCormack last summer and though the former has been a huge success, the latter has struggled, netting just three goals all term.

Bruce has once more re-iterated a desire to only bring in players who improve on what he already has, adding: “As I have said repeatedly, the one thing I won’t do is bring people in for the sake of it. This club has been guilty of it in the past.

“We have to be brave enough and patient and wait for the right ones. If they are not available we won’t do anything.

“If we don’t bring a centre-forward it is because we can’t get one of the right quality. It’s pointless bringing in one who is no better than what we have got. Of course we are aware Kodjia and (Jordan) Ayew are away but they will come back in two or three week’s time.”