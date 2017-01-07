Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce hails Tottenham Hotspur as 'breath of fresh air'

Steve Bruce reckons there is no better team to watch at the moment than Tottenham, yet tomorrow he hopes Villa can disrupt their progress.

Having ended Chelsea’s 13-match winning run, Mauricio Pochettino’s team are the talk of the game and Bruce is among their admirers.

“They are my favourite team to watch at the moment,” admitted the Villa boss. “Five of them are English for a start. I’m a big admirer of the manager, what he has done and how he goes about his work.

“I do think Spurs are a breath of fresh air, from their attitude to the workrate and commitment.

“I enjoy watching them play, the way they fly around. I enjoy the way the manager sets them up and what he demands.”

Chief among those English talents in the Spurs team is Dele Alli, whose own stock rose further thanks to netting both goals in midweek.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise and was recently been linked with a move to Real Madrid. Bruce believes he former MK Dons midfielder has the mentality to cope with his increasing fame.

“You see little things,” said Bruce. “We played Mk Dons last year when I was at Hull and he came to the game to support his mates. He was playing himself the next day.

“He came into the manager’s office at MK Dons and you could just tell from his make-up and demeanour. He had a fantastic charm about him and humbleness, if you like. He looks the real deal at the moment.”

Stopping Alli, should he play, looks a daunting task for a Villa team who have lost three of their last four away from home and struggled for consistency on the road all season.

Tomorrow will the 11th FA Cup meeting between the clubs and the first since 1992, when Villa edged through a third round tie 1-0 in a replay thanks to a Dwight Yorke goal.

“We could not have asked for a tougher draw,” said Bruce, who has experience of cup glory as both a player and manager.

“I was fortunate enough to win it as a player and get to the final with Hull in 2014,” he added. “The final is one of the great sporting events of our country. To be involved in it is fantastic.

“Things like this rekindle the memories. We could not have wished for a more difficult first draw but I hope we can play to our best and catch Spurs on an off-day.”

Erik Lamela is Tottenham’s only absentee. The winger is still out with a hip injury and the winger has been allowed to undergo treatment with his former club AS Roma to accelerate his recovery.

Pochettino is expected to rest several key players at White Hart Lane, with Vincent Janssen, Harry Winks, Ben Davies and Kieran Trippier all likely to come in.

Spurs have won their last five games to come roaring back into the Premier League title race, yet are expected to take the cup seriously. The club have an impressive pedigree in the competition but have reached just one quarter-final in six years.