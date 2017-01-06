Steve Bruce calls on Aston Villa to make the most of the underdog tag

Steve Bruce has told Villa’s players to make the most of the underdog tag when they take on Tottenham in the FA Cup.

Villa are heading into the third round tie at White Hart Lane (kick-off 4pm) as big outsiders against a team contending for the Premier League title.

And Bruce hopes his players will be able to revel in the occasion.

“It is the FA Cup, so we are going to have to be at our best,” he said. “The one thing we have to do is try and enjoy it.

“We are going to take on one of the best teams in Europe so we are up against it. Enjoy the challenge.

“Let’s go and make a fist of it, enjoy the challenge of taking on some of the best players in Europe and certainly the best in this country.”

Villa target Henri Lansbury has meanwhile been withdrawn from Nottingham Forest’s squad to face Wigan today.

Forest boss Philippe Montanier admitted the 26-year-old, who is subject to a £3million bid from Villa, was not in the right frame of mind.

“Henri won’t be involved tomorrow against Wigan as his head is not right to play,” said Montanier. We received an offer for Henri and we will see. We are not sure if he will stay, it is not my decision.

“It is a possibility that he will leave but also that he will stay, I cannot predict the future. It is less likely he will stay.”