PUBLISHED: January 5, 2017 10:30 pm 'Sign or you don't play' Aston Villa tell teenager Rushian Hepburn-Murphy

Steve Bruce has told teenage ace Rushian Hepburn-Murphy he won’t feature again for Aston Villa until he signs a new deal.

The highly-rated 18-year-old is out of contract in the summer and yet to agree new terms, having been linked with both Rangers and Manchester City.

Villa’s contract offer is the highest they have ever made to an academy product and Hepburn-Murphy was used as a late substitute in Monday’s 1-0 defeat at Cardiff, having intimated he was ready to sign this week. But he has yet to do so and has now been told he will be left in the cold until he puts pen to paper.

Villa head to to Tottenham on Sunday for an FA Cup third round tie and Bruce said: “He (Hepburn-Murphy) won’t be involved. He hasn’t signed his contract. The rest is up to him.

“We have made a fantastic offer to the young boy. Until he commits he won’t be involved.

“I involved him (at Cardiff) because I was informed he would sign but he hasn’t yet. Until he commits then I won’t commit to him. I would rather get a young player in who will commit.”

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is meanwhile poised to make his debut at Spurs after becoming Villa’s first signing of the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old Manchester United shot-stopper has agreed to join on loan until the end of the campaign, with Bruce hailing him one of the best young keepers in the country.

“He is exactly the type of player we are looking for and who can help us get to where we want to get to,” said Bruce.

The manager is also in the market for a midfielder and yesterday confirmed the club had made an approach for Nottingham Forest’s Henri Lansbury.

Villa are understood to have made a £3million bid for the 26-year-old, though reports they also made an enquiry for Brighton’s Dale Stephens are thought to be wide of the mark.