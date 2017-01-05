Sam Johnstone eager to get started for Aston Villa

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone admitted he can’t wait to get started after becoming Villa’s first signing of the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old Manchester United shot-stopper has joined Steve Bruce’s team on loan until the end of the season.

And he could now make his debut in Sunday’s FA Cup third round tie at Tottenham.

Johnstone said: “I’m happy it’s done and that I am here. I have come here to work hard, try and get in the team and keep my place.

“I want to play but so do all the other goalkeepers. It’s up to me to show the manager in training I can play.”

Johnstone is currently third choice at Old Trafford behind David De Gea and Sergio Romero. The former Walsall and Preston loanee had asked to go out on loan last summer and has now been granted his wish by United boss Jose Mourinho.

“David De Gea is one of the best players in the world and it is good to train with him everyday,” said Johnstone. “But you have to be selfish and I want to play football. I’m here now and hopefully I can play football.

“I’m not someone who just wants to sit around. I told them at the start of the season I wanted to go out but he wanted me to stay. Now it is time for me to come out and play games.

“I could have gone other places. There were clubs in the Premier League which asked about me but coming here to work with Steve Bruce at a club of this size is one I couldn’t turn down.”